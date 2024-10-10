wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 5 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 5 airing in syndication:
* BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni vs. The All American Girls
* Genesis vs. Brittany Bay
* Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx) vs. Chantilly Chella and Holidead
* The Mother Truckers (Big Rig and Holly Swag) vs. Siren, The Voodoo Doll, and Chainsaw
SEASON 3 EPISODE 5: “A Little Pink Elbow Grease” The luxury hotel bill is due and Lana Star has come to collect as Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag report for work duty at Lana’s Fab Four Mansion to pay off their debt. Adriana Gambino debuts her new faction The Alliance in action when BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni take on The All American Girls. Genesis looks to continue her dominance against Brittany Bay. Also in action, Animal Instinct, Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx versus Chantilly Chella and Holidead, before The Mother Truckers Big Rig and Holly Swag battle Siren, The Voodoo Doll and Chainsaw.
