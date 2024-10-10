– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 5 airing in syndication:

* BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni vs. The All American Girls

* Genesis vs. Brittany Bay

* Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx) vs. Chantilly Chella and Holidead

* The Mother Truckers (Big Rig and Holly Swag) vs. Siren, The Voodoo Doll, and Chainsaw