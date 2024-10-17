wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 6 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 5 airing in syndication:
* Jessie Jones vs. Penelope Pink
* Sylvia Sanchez and Fury vs. The Dojo Defenders
* WOW Tag Team Trios Championships Match: The Fierce Sister and Tiki Chamorro vs. Top Tier
SEASON 3 EPISODE 6: “Second Chances” Jessie Jones must defeat Penelope Pink in the Main Event to secure a championship match against The Beast. Over at Lana Star’s Fab Four mansion, Big Rig Betty’s tired of working for Lana Star, but is surprised to learn that Holly doesn’t seem to mind it as much as she should. A new Superhero joins the roster in Ashley Blaze, but will her talent and fresh perspective be enough to take down The Classmaster and Samantha Smart? Also in action, Sylvia Sanchez and Fury team up to take on The Dojo Defenders, while The Fierce Sisters find common ground with Tiki Chamorro to challenge Top Tier for the WOW Tag Team Trios Championships.
