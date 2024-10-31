wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 8 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 7 airing in syndication:
* The Dojo Defenders (Kara Kai and Tara Strike) vs. Top Tier (Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter)
* Fury, Sylvia Sanchez, and Genesis vs. Chantilly Chella, Holidead, and Kalaki the Island Girl
* The Classmaster vs. Santana Garrett
SEASON 3 EPISODE 8: “The Cost of Freedom” Holly Swag and Big Rig Betty find an unexpected way out of working for Lana Star – but what if Holly doesn’t want to take it? As Holly weighs whether she wants her old life or a new one during her match with Siren the Voodoo Doll, The Dojo Defenders Kara Kai and Tara Strike challenge Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter of Top Tier. Fury, Sylvia Sanchez and Genesis team up to take on Chantilly Chella, Holidead and Kalaki the Island Girl in trios competition. And, in the main event, The Classmaster faces Santana Garrett in order to fulfill the stipulation laid forth by Matchmaker David McLane – a victory will earn her the next opportunity to challenge The Beast for the WOW World Championship.
