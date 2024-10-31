– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 7 airing in syndication:

* The Dojo Defenders (Kara Kai and Tara Strike) vs. Top Tier (Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter)

* Fury, Sylvia Sanchez, and Genesis vs. Chantilly Chella, Holidead, and Kalaki the Island Girl

* The Classmaster vs. Santana Garrett