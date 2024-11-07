wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 9 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 9 airing in syndication:
* Big Rig Betty and Jese Jones vs. Miami Sweet Heat
* Xena Phoenix vs. Scout Parker
* The Fierce Sisters vs. Animal Instinct
* Reina Del Rey vs. Tiki Chamorro
SEASON 3 EPISODE 9: “Where Do You Belong, Holly Swag?” A mother’s love knows no bounds, and as they say, when you love something, challenge the people who want to take it away to a match. It’s Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones versus Miami Sweet Heat’s Lindsey and Laurie Carlson in the main event to determine who retains the alliance of Holly Swag. New Superhero Xena Phoenix makes her WOW debut against Scout Parker and The Fierce Sisters Foxxy and Roxxy Fierce face off against Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx. Also in action, The Alliance’s Reina Del Rey versus Tiki Chamorro.