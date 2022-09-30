wrestling / News

WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4 Episode 2 Full Results 09.24.2022: Tag Team Title Round & More

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WoW - Women of Wrestling, David McLane Image Credit: WOW Women of Wrestling

The second episode of Season Four of WOW Women of Wrestling was aired on September 24. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) below.

*WOW Tag Team Title Tournament First Round: Miami Sweet Heat (Laurie Carlson & Lindsey Carlson) def. The Heavy Metal Sisters (Fury & Razor) (w/ Mezmeriah)

*Jessie Jones def. Foxxy Fierce and Ice Cold

*Leia Makoa def. Glitch The Gamer

*Reina Del Rey def. Princess Aussie

