WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Complete Results 10.08.2022: Tag Team Semi-Final, WOW Championship, & More

Episode 4 of the current season of WOW Women of Wrestling aired on October 8. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) and a few highlights below.

*WOW Tag Team Championships Tournament Semi Final: The Tonga Twins (Kaoz & Kona) def. Princess Aussie & Tiki Chamorro

*Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah Rah def. BK Rhythm & Jessie Jones

*Reina Del Rey def. Leia Makoa

*WOW Championship: The Beast def. Tormenta (w/ Sophia Lopez)

