WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Complete Results 10.08.2022: Tag Team Semi-Final, WOW Championship, & More
Episode 4 of the current season of WOW Women of Wrestling aired on October 8. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) and a few highlights below.
*WOW Tag Team Championships Tournament Semi Final: The Tonga Twins (Kaoz & Kona) def. Princess Aussie & Tiki Chamorro
*Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah Rah def. BK Rhythm & Jessie Jones
*Reina Del Rey def. Leia Makoa
*WOW Championship: The Beast def. Tormenta (w/ Sophia Lopez)
*record scratch* You might be asking how we got here…
Who caught the crazy ending to WOW this weekend?
What should we do with these three? pic.twitter.com/Bk3sDRamXX
— WOW – Women Of Wrestling (@wowsuperheroes) October 14, 2022
Not the type of slam you'd order off the menu pic.twitter.com/Oz1P7yYXGD
— WOW – Women Of Wrestling (@wowsuperheroes) October 12, 2022
Nobody tries to punch Coach and gets away with it! pic.twitter.com/6c02ttxiQ7
— WOW – Women Of Wrestling (@wowsuperheroes) October 11, 2022
Would *your* friend dive head first into Tongans to save you? I didn't think so.
GO TIKI! pic.twitter.com/A7NVUoV3ZV
— WOW – Women Of Wrestling (@wowsuperheroes) October 10, 2022