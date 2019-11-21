WOW – Women of Wrestling Season Finale Airs This Saturday

The season finale of WOW – Women of Wrestling will air on AXS TV this Saturday with a special two-hour episode. It will preempt that night’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Here are the details for each hour:

HOUR ONE:

It’s The Monsters of Madness vs. Adrenaline and Fire. Both teams will test their metal. In the end only one will claim victory as The WOW Tag Team Champions of the World! Will speed overcome power and strength? Or will size dominate the underdogs? One thing is for sure, you will be shocked at the conclusion!

– 6-Woman Tag Team Match – Psycho Sisters, Razor and Fury and Mezmeriah vs. Sassy Massy and Chantilly Chella and Keta Rush

– The Disciplinarian (managed by IQ Superior, Samantha Smart) vs. The Pearl of the Philippines, Reyna Reyes

– Main Event – Monsters of Madness, Havok and Hazard vs. Adrenaline and Fire

HOUR TWO:

Since day one when Abilene Maverick “accidently” poured tea on Stephy Slays, Stephy has endured Abilene’s teasing and bullying. After avoiding a match with Stephy on several occasions due to suspicious claims of injury, the match has finally been set. Will the bullying finally get slayed? And after weeks of avoiding The Beast, Tessa Blanchard must put it all on the line to prove she is the industries best in an epic Main Event Match for The WOW World Championship Title. Will The Beast finally make her mark?!:

– The Governor’s Daughter, Abilene Maverick vs. Stephy Slays

– Holidead vs. Princess Aussie

– Main Event – The Beast vs. Champion Tessa Blanchard

– Plus – Teal Piper makes her WOW on-screen debut

It’s believed that season two will debut in early 2020.