WOW – Women Of Wrestling Set For Panel At San Diego Comic-Con

For the very first time, WOW – Women Of Wrestling, the premier all-female sports entertainment property, will present a special panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “WOW – Women Of Wrestling – Bringing WOW Superheroes To Life” on Friday, July 26 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM in Room 6DE at the San Diego Convention Center. Join co-owners Jeanie Buss and David McLane, along with WOW Superheroes Coach Campanelli and Genesis, as they discuss the importance of the rise of female representation in professional sports, the influence of comics on pro wrestling and a preview of season three of WOW – Women Of Wrestling. Ahead of the panel, David McLane, Coach Campanelli and Genesis will participate in an autograph signing session from 12:30 PM to 1:15 PM in the San Diego Convention Center Room 33C where fans will get an exclusive limited edition WOW poster as part of the signing.