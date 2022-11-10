– WOW – Women of Wrestling has announced that the promotion will be holding a special event along with having their own exhibition space next month at the Los Angeles Comic Con. This includes The WOW Championship Spectacular taking place on Saturday, December 3 during the convention at 2:30 pm PST.

In addition, WOW will be holding giveaways and autograph signings during the convention. You can see the full details plus the list of guests and activity schedule below: