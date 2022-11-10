wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling to Present Championship Spectacular at LA Comic Con
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has announced that the promotion will be holding a special event along with having their own exhibition space next month at the Los Angeles Comic Con. This includes The WOW Championship Spectacular taking place on Saturday, December 3 during the convention at 2:30 pm PST.
In addition, WOW will be holding giveaways and autograph signings during the convention. You can see the full details plus the list of guests and activity schedule below:
WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING HEADS TO LOS ANGELES COMIC CON FOR FIRST OF ITS KIND LIVE EVENT ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3
Exhibition Space, Giveaways and Autograph Signing Opportunities December 2 – 4
Two Main Event Matches Highlight the “Championship Spectacular” wrestling presentation along with WOW Superheroes Autograph Signings
Los Angeles – November 10, 2022 – WOW – Women Of Wrestling, (“WOW”) the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment property distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, is bringing its unique brand of high-energy, hard-hitting action to Los Angeles Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center. A live event, The WOW Championship Spectacular, will take place on Saturday, December 3, at 2:30 PM PT.
In addition to the WOW Championship Spectacular, WOW will host signing opportunities at LA Comic Con all weekend, December 2-4. WOW founder and host and original creator of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (“GLOW”), David McLane, will join the WOW Superheroes live in the booth Saturday at 2:00 PM PT to autograph a limited-edition commemorative poster and meet their fans. On Saturday and Sunday morning at 10:00am the first 10 fans dressed as their favorite WOW Superhero, will receive a WOW – Women Of Wrestling hat!
WOW Superheroes who will be in attendance throughout the weekend include Kandi Krush, Princess Aussie, Holly Swag, Big Rig Betty, Vickie Lynn McCoy, Americana, Wrecking Ball, Robbie Rocket, Foxxy Fierce, Penelope Pink, Reina Del Rey, Miami’s Sweat Heat, Chainsaw managed by Angelica Dante, Sylvia Sanchez, Vivian Rivera, Crystal Waters, and Sandy Shore, and the Tag Team Champions, Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah. (Talent subject to change).
*SCHEDULE OF EVENTS*
Friday, December 2
4:00 PM Signings – Kandi Krush, Crystal Waters, Sandy Shore, Foxxy Fierce, Americana, David McLane
Saturday, December 3
*WOW hat giveaway!
9:00 AM Signings – Vivian Rivera, Holly Swag, Big Rig Betty, Sylvia Sanchez
10:30 AM Signings – Reina Del Rey, Kandi Krush, Coach Campanelli, Wrecking Ball
11:00 AM Signing – Randi Rah Rah
2:00 PM Signing – David McLane
2:30 PM – The WOW Championship Spectacular
4:00 PM approx. Signings – The Fabulous Lana Star, Sandy Shore, Crystal Waters, Miami’s Sweet Heat, (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson), Princess Aussie, Robbie Rockette, Chainsaw and Angelica Dante
Sunday, December 4
*WOW hat giveaway*
9:00 AM Signings – Chainsaw and Angelica Dante