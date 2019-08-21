WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Preview Clip Released, Returning Saturday

AXS TV has released a new preview clip for the upcoming return of WOW – Women of Wrestling. You can check out the new preview clip below.

The show returns for its second season on AXS TV on Saturday, September 7 at 8:00 pm EST. In the season premiere, a Triple Threat Number One Contender Match will determine who will face Tessa Blanchard for the WOW World Championship next. The WOW Tag Team tournament will also kick off, featuring Princess Aussies & Reyna Reyes vs. The Psycho Sisters (Razor & Fury) and a special feature on the history of women’s tag team wrestling.

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s card for WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2:

Jessie Jones vs. Fire

The Disciplinarian (with Samantha Smart) vs. Sassy Massy

The Psycho Sisters, Razor & Fury (with Mezmeriah) vs. Princess Aussie & Reyna Reyes

The Main Event: Triple Threat Match – Jungle Grrrl vs. Jessicka Havok vs. The Beast