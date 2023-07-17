wrestling / News
Various News: WOW – Women Of Wrestling Tapings Next Month, This Week’s Dark Side of the Ring Subject
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
WOW – Women Of Wrestling will hold its next set of tapings next month. WOW has tapings set for August 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 17th, 18th, and 19th. You can get tickets for the Los Angeles tapings here.
– This week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring will focus on Abdullah the Butcher. The episode airs Tuesday night on VICE TV and is described as follows:
Infamous for his in-ring bloodbaths, Abdullah the Butcher was a money-making phenomenon. But after fifty years of pushing boundaries, one cut cost him everything.
