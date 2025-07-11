WR Revolver Roulette Results: Myron Reed Retains World Title

Wrestling Revolver held their event Revolver Roulette on Wednesday night from the Montgomery Co. Fair in Dayton, OH. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Damian Chambers def. Big Dick Meyers

* Rich Swann def. BDE

* Jessicka Havok & Killer Kelly def. Katie Arquette & Rachel Armstrong

* Sudden Death Scramble: Crash Jaxon def. Derek Dillinger, Amazanga, Dex Royal, Josh Crane, Bigg Pound and Harley Rock

* Ace Austin def. Juni Underwood

* Three Way Tag Team Match: Alpha Sig (Brent Oakley & KC Jacobs) def. Latinos Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) and Jimmy Jacobs & KJ Reynolds

* Four Way Street Fight – Wrestling Revolver World Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Dante Leon, Jake Crist and Facade