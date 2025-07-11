wrestling / News
WR Revolver Roulette Results: Myron Reed Retains World Title
Wrestling Revolver held their event Revolver Roulette on Wednesday night from the Montgomery Co. Fair in Dayton, OH. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Damian Chambers def. Big Dick Meyers
* Rich Swann def. BDE
* Jessicka Havok & Killer Kelly def. Katie Arquette & Rachel Armstrong
* Sudden Death Scramble: Crash Jaxon def. Derek Dillinger, Amazanga, Dex Royal, Josh Crane, Bigg Pound and Harley Rock
* Ace Austin def. Juni Underwood
* Three Way Tag Team Match: Alpha Sig (Brent Oakley & KC Jacobs) def. Latinos Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) and Jimmy Jacobs & KJ Reynolds
* Four Way Street Fight – Wrestling Revolver World Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Dante Leon, Jake Crist and Facade
Latino Most Wanted need to be booked everywhere.#RevolverRoulette
Tune in NOW on @Triller_TV+https://t.co/Ecaj6yWXIu pic.twitter.com/nZXLwlxKPJ
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 10, 2025
Dante Leon with some of the most innovative offense in Pro Wrestling.#RevolverRoulette
Tune in NOW on @Triller_TV+https://t.co/Ecaj6yWpSW pic.twitter.com/EQgA1Jztqz
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 10, 2025
WTF!!!!!!!!#RevolverRoulette
Tune in NOW on @Triller_TV+https://t.co/Ecaj6yWpSW pic.twitter.com/QP5Bs4mDfM
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 11, 2025
