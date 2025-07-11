wrestling / News

WR Revolver Roulette Results: Myron Reed Retains World Title

July 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Revolver, Sami Callihan

Wrestling Revolver held their event Revolver Roulette on Wednesday night from the Montgomery Co. Fair in Dayton, OH. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Damian Chambers def. Big Dick Meyers
* Rich Swann def. BDE
* Jessicka Havok & Killer Kelly def. Katie Arquette & Rachel Armstrong
* Sudden Death Scramble: Crash Jaxon def. Derek Dillinger, Amazanga, Dex Royal, Josh Crane, Bigg Pound and Harley Rock
* Ace Austin def. Juni Underwood
* Three Way Tag Team Match: Alpha Sig (Brent Oakley & KC Jacobs) def. Latinos Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) and Jimmy Jacobs & KJ Reynolds
* Four Way Street Fight – Wrestling Revolver World Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Dante Leon, Jake Crist and Facade

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestling Revolver, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading