Wrecking Ball Legursky Talks About His Match At NWA Alwayz Ready Tonight

In an interview with PWMania, Wrecking Ball Legursky spoke about the Fixers’ triple threat tag team match tonight at NWA Alwayz Ready. They will face The Mortons and AJ Cazana & a mystery partner. Here are highlights:

On forming The Fixers with Jay Bradley: “It was a rush. I’ve been working for a long time to get to the next level. It was a huge payoff getting here and it’s a great feeling getting to wrestle for the NWA. Fast forward a year, he [Jay Bradley] wanted to wrestle for the NWA, and Billy Corgan told him to find a partner.”

On how he’s getting ready for tonight’s match: We’re preparing as we do for every match. We’re going to smash, come out with full brutality, and just start kicking butt and taking names. We don’t prepare for people, they prepare for us. The only thing that matters is Fixers Rule!”