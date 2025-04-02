wrestling / News
Wren Sinclair Names Her Favorite WWE NXT Match
April 2, 2025 | Posted by
Wren Sinclair, who debuted on NXT in January 2024 and subsequently joined the No Quarter Catch Crew, recently revealed her favorite match from her brief tenure with the brand during her weekly “Wrensday Q & A” session.
She reflected on her experiences since signing with WWE in late 2023.
“My favorite match is probably the second day of the Great American Bash last year when I beat Kendal Grey, started the formation of the Wren QCC.”
