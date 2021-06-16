Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome Rescheduled for July 25, Main Event Announced

Just before the intermission at today’s New Japan Kizuna Road show, New Japan confirmed that May’s rescheduled Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome has been rescheduled for Sunday July 25.

The main event for that show has been confirmed as Shingo Takagi defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kota Ibushi.

Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome is set! We return to the Tokyo Dome on Sunday, July 25! Kota Ibushi will challenge IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi in the main event!https://t.co/Mka1hyDkkb#njpw #njwgs pic.twitter.com/p7opszoB1X — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 16, 2021

Wrestle Grand Slam does not end with the Tokyo Dome! September 4 and 5, get ready for a huge weekend of action in Saitama's MetLife Dome!https://t.co/43f1KTykwX#njpw #njwgs pic.twitter.com/ZK7TDbyq5M — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 16, 2021

In addition, New Japan also announced two further Wrestle Grand Slam stadium shows, with September 4 and 5 seeing the company travel to Saitama’s MetLife Dome. That venue, then known as the Seibu Dome, held the finals of 2014’s G1 Climax, and based on the dates announced, it could well play a part in 2021’s G1 Climax schedule. Cards for those shows will be announced nearer the time.