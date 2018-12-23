wrestling / News
Various News: Wrestle Kingdom 13 Tag Title Match Preview, ROH Ranks Top 5 Ladder War Matches
– NJPW released a preview video for the IWGP tag team title match at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 13 event. The Guerrillas of Destiny will defend their titles against EVIL and Sanada and The Young Bucks in a three-way tag team match at the event. Wrestle Kingdom 13 will be held on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. You can check out the preview video for the tag title match below.
– ROH released a list of the promotion’s Top 5 Ladder War matches. You can check out the list by clicking on the link below:
#ROH5Count: Greatest #LadderWar Matches in #ROH History
See the list now: https://t.co/g0DsiT40tl
Relive the breathtaking #ROHFinalBattle Ladder War anytime on-demand: https://t.co/iwcbJ1n4Ta pic.twitter.com/8xyv1dQCiV
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 23, 2018