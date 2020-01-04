Will Ospreay: ‘I’m a Man Who Admits Defeat When It Happens’ (Video)

– Night 1 of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 is now in the books. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage from today’s card RIGHT HERE. NJPW released some post-match interview clips from the winners and losers at today’s event, including former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay, who lost the belt at today’s event to Hiromu Takahashi. You can check out Ospreay and Takahashi’s post-match comments below.

Will Ospreay stated on losing the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title to Hiromu Takahashi: “That didn’t go as planned. I really don’t know what to say. Maybe I was a little bit overconfident. Maybe, maybe I just don’t have what it takes to beat Hiromu. Maybe, I don’t know. I’m a man who admits defeat when it happens, and I have lost. I have lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, and I couldn’t lose it to a better guy, let’s be honest. He deserves it. It doesn’t make it any easier though, so what now? What now?

Ospreay also shared the following tweet after the match was over: