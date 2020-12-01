Wrestle Kingdom 15 Plans Reportedly ‘Immaterial’ to This Week’s AEW World Title Match

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title match this week will reportedly not be influenced by either of them potentially working NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15. Dave Meltzer was a guest on Sunday Night’s Main Event and addressed speculation that Moxley’s rumored IWGP US Title defense at the NJPW show is “completely immaterial” to whatever booking plans AEW has for this weekend’s show.

Meltzer noted that as of late last week, there were no plans to have Omega work Wrestle Kingdom and that Moxley could fly in to Japan, do the match and head home right away despite the pandemic. Regardless, his winning or losing at the NJPW show has no beating on what will happen this Wednesday.

NJPW has not yet announced any match for Moxley at Wrestle Kingdom 15, though there are rumors he will defend the title. He’s held the IWGP US Championship for over a year and only defended it twice to date.