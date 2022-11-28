WrestleCade Ladies Night Out 12 Results: Janai Kai Battles Ivelisse, More

WrestleCade Ladies Night Out 12 took place on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the WrestleCade show below, per Fightful:

* Black Widow won a 10-woman gauntlet.

* Jada Stone, Brittany Jade, & Ameera Roze def. Gemma Jewels, JC Storm, & Mazzerati

* Dream Girl Ellie def. Freya the Slaya

* Savanna Evans def. Kilynn King, Amber Nova, Dani Mo, and Christina Marie

* Imperial Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Rylee Rockett def. Judi Hendrix

* LNO Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Janai Kai def. La Rosa Negra

* Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) def. The Renegade Twins

* No DQ Match: Su Yung def. Alisha Edwards

* Lady Frost def. Vipress

* Ladies Night Out Championship Match: Janai Kai def. Ivelisse