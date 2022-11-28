wrestling / News
WrestleCade Ladies Night Out 12 Results: Janai Kai Battles Ivelisse, More
November 27, 2022 | Posted by
WrestleCade Ladies Night Out 12 took place on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the WrestleCade show below, per Fightful:
* Black Widow won a 10-woman gauntlet.
* Jada Stone, Brittany Jade, & Ameera Roze def. Gemma Jewels, JC Storm, & Mazzerati
* Dream Girl Ellie def. Freya the Slaya
* Savanna Evans def. Kilynn King, Amber Nova, Dani Mo, and Christina Marie
* Imperial Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Rylee Rockett def. Judi Hendrix
* LNO Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Janai Kai def. La Rosa Negra
* Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) def. The Renegade Twins
* No DQ Match: Su Yung def. Alisha Edwards
* Lady Frost def. Vipress
* Ladies Night Out Championship Match: Janai Kai def. Ivelisse