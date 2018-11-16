Quantcast

 

Wrestlecade Weekend To Stream Live On FITE Next Week

November 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that the next event for Global Force Entertainment and FITE TV will be Wrestlecade, which runs from November 23-25 in Greensboro, North Carolina. This includes the fourth annual WrestleCade Supershow, which will include an NWA Title match between Nick Aldis and Jake Hager (Jack Swagger). The event will include panel discussions, including “November to Remember: Celebrating 25 Years of ECW.”

