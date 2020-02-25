FITE TV Streaming All 9 WrestleCon Events for $99.99

– WrestleCon announced this week that all nine of its events for this year’s WrestleCon 2020 will be streaming live on FITE TV. Fans will be able to purchase the complete lineup of all nine WrestleCon 2020 events for a package priced at $99.99. You can see the announcement below. Fans who pre-order the lineup now will receive a 20 percent early bird discount.

For those of you that can't make it to Tampa, we have you covered live on @FiteTV – $99 for all 9 events. For those of you willing to buy early, we're even going to offer an early bird discount with 20% off. pic.twitter.com/R0dDKg0WbP — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) February 24, 2020

WrestleCon 2020 is slated for April 2-4 during WrestleMania Week. Here’s the current lineup:

THURSDAY 4/2

4 PM – New Japan Pro Wrestling Lion’s Break 3:

*Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Guerrillas of Destiny, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., The Amazing Red, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, Jado, El Desperado, TJP, Juice Robinson, Rocky Romero, El Phantasmo, David Finlay, Shingo Takagii, Bad Luck Fale, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Logan & Sterling Riegel and more.

8 PM – The 2020 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow:

*Shingo Takagi vs. Bandido.

*NWA Champion Nick Aldis will defend title.

*Also appearing will be Zack Sabre Jr., Will Ospreay, Black Taurus, The Amazing Red and more. Most of card will be a mystery until belltime, keeping with Supershow tradition.

11:45 PM – $5 Wrestling:

*Jeff Hart has an open challenge for all.

FRIDAY 4/3:

11 AM – Tokyo Joshi Pro & DDT:

*TJP Talents: Yuka Sakazaki, Rika Tatsumi, Miu Watanabe, Shoko Nakajima, Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh, Mizuki, Natsumi Maki, Hyper Misao, Nodoka Tenma, Yuki Aino, Yuki Kamifuku, Hikari Noa,Raku, Sü Yüng, Thunder Rosa, Priscilla Kelly

*DDT Talents: Konosuke Takeshita, Yuki Ueno

3 PM – Ethan Page’s Body Guy Extravaganza

*Three Stages of Hell: Scott Steiner vs. Brian Cage (Stage One: Live Debate, Stage Two: Pose Off, Stage Three if needed: Match with Ethan Page as referee.)

*The Rascalz vs. Warrior Horse & Juice Monkey (Space Monkey) & DanHausen.

*Hoss Fight: John Silver vs. Jordynne Grace.

*Slugfest: Chris Dickinson vs. Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something vs. Erick Stevens.

*Jody Fleisch vs. Anthony Hen

*Body Part Scramble – All Contestants Must Measure Their Most Impressive Body Part to Ethan Page’s Liking to Enter. Joey Ryan to compete.

7 PM – TNA: There’s No Place Like Home

*Ultimate X Match.

*King of the Mountain Match.

*D’Lo Brown, Chris Sabin, Ken Anderson, Chris Harris, The Amazing Red, Scott Steiner, Petey Williams, Disco Inferno, Dave Penzer as ring announcer.

SATURDAY 4/4

11 AM – Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes and Piledrivers 4

*Sami Callihan vs. Simon Miller Death Match.

*Shingo Takagi vs. Chris Dickinson.

*Former WWE stars The Ascension, Mance Warner, Jordynne Grace, Rocky Romero and more.

3 PM – WrestleCon Worldwide:

*RIOT Lucha Champion Arez vs. Carlos Romo.

*Michael Elgin vs. Black Taurus.

*Caveman Ugg vs. Cavernario.

*Scheduled to appear Aramis, Mick Moretti, El Desperado and more.

7 PM – Joey Ryan’s Penis Party

*Grado & Colt Cabana & Joey Ryan vs. Tom Lawlor & Ken Shamrock & Minoru Suzuki.

*Chris Brookes & Maki Itoh vs. Miyu Yamashita & Konosuke Takeshita.

*Shazza McKenzie & Kylie Rae & Gisele Shaw vs. Ivelisse Velez & Taya Valkyrie & Amale.

*RJ City vs. Effy.

*Priscilla Kelly vs. Danhausen.