WrestleCon Tickets Going on Sale This Friday

– WrestleCon has announced that tickets will be going on sale for the 2020 convention later this Friday, December 6. WrestleCon 2020 will be held in Tampa, Florida during WrestleMania 36 weekend. You can check out the ticket sale announcement below.

Ticket sales for this Friday will include Friday and Saturday admissions, the Mania Pre-Party, the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Super Show, and the brunch admission. Additionally, more detailed ticket pricing will be released on Friday.

This Friday the Convention Admission (Friday and Saturday), Tailgate (Sunday), Brunch+Tailgate (Sunday), and the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow (Thursday) will all go on sale. The live show venue in Ybor is <800 capacity, so 1/3 the size of the past in Dallas/Orlando/NY/NOLA. pic.twitter.com/kDauSga0oN — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) December 3, 2019