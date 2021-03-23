wrestling / News
WrestleCon 2021 adds Scott Hall, Gail Kim & More to Lineup
March 22, 2021 | Posted by
WrestleCon 2021 is growing its lineup of talent to appear, with the latest batch including Scott Hall, Gail Kim and more. The convention announced that Hall, Kim, Jay White and Brooke Adams are all set for the event, joining the previously-announced Rick and Scott Steiner, Christian Cage, NZO and Cass, Al Snow, Layla El, Victoria, Matt Taven, Dean Malenko, Magnum TA, Lio Rush, Lex Luger, Brooke Hogan, Ted DiBiase, Jerry Lawler, Ron Simmons, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Hacksaw Duggan, and Sgt. Slaughter.
Tickets for the event went on sale earlier this month. You can find more, including their safety protocols, here.
