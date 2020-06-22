wrestling / News
Various News: WrestleCon 2021 Announced, Stephanie & Charlotte On Top of Her Game, Rock Hosting Concert
– WrestleCon has announced that WrestleCon 2021 is scheduled to take place on March 25th to March 28th at the Westin Bonaventura in Los Angeles during WrestleMania weekend. This year’s WrestleCon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WrestleMania 37 is set for March 28th at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It should be noted that the opening of SoFi Stadium has been delayed due to the pandemic, and that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said back in April that large gatherings may not happen again in LA for at least another year.
– WWE tweeted about Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair being on the Top of Her Game premiere on Sunday.
“In Sunday’s #TopOfHERGame premiere, @TaraSlone will be joined by @WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon and #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE! 🙌”
– The Rock tweeted about hosting the Global Goal Unite for Our Future concert which premieres on June 27th.
“It’s time to fight for the world we need.
I’m hosting @Glblctzn’s GLOBAL GOAL UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE. A concert premiering on JUNE 27th that will shine a light on the work we can do to create a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.
https://glblctzn.me/UniteForOurFuture
#GlobalGoalUnite”
