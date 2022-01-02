wrestling / News

WrestleCon 2022 Adds Ultimo Dragon to Lineup

January 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon

A wrestling legend is coming to WrestleCon 2022 in the one and only Ultimo Dragon. WrestleCon announced on Saturday that Dragon will be part of this year’s show, which takes place in Dallas over WrestleMania weekend:

