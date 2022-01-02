wrestling / News
WrestleCon 2022 Adds Ultimo Dragon to Lineup
January 2, 2022 | Posted by
A wrestling legend is coming to WrestleCon 2022 in the one and only Ultimo Dragon. WrestleCon announced on Saturday that Dragon will be part of this year’s show, which takes place in Dallas over WrestleMania weekend:
It’s 2022!! Officially the year of WrestleCon Dallas!! Let’s start the year off right!! Give a big welcome to Ultimo Dragon!! pic.twitter.com/AQKXxGSAGx
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 1, 2022
