WrestleCon 2022 Adds Vickie Guerrero, Summer Rae, Lilian Garcia, More

– WrestleCon announced a number of new talents to be appearing at this year’s convention this week including former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae), Izzy, Vickie Guerrero, Lilian Garcia, and more. You can check out the full list of new additions below:

* Danielle Monet

* Izzy

* Vickie Guerrero

* Lilian Garcia

* Tenille Dashwood

* Dave LaGreca

* Gabby LaSpisa

* La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf 450 and Bestia 666)

WrestleCon 2022 will be held March 31-April 2 in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Week.