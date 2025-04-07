WrestleCon 2025 News And Notes

WrestleCon is bringing a massive lineup and schedule to Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend, and even if you can’t be there in person, you have a chance to snag autographs. Highspots is handling mail-in autograph orders for all the major guests, with details available via the provided link. The convention itself will take place at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino with the following hours: Thursday, April 17th from 4 PM to 8 PM; Friday, April 18th from 9 AM to 2 PM; Saturday, April 19th from 9 AM to 1 PM; and Sunday, April 20th from 9 AM to 1 PM.

One of the weekend’s highlights is the annual Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, slated for Thursday, April 17th, with a stacked card of seven matches. Already announced are exciting matchups like Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh, Michael Oku & Flip Gordon vs. TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr., Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste, Minoru Suzuki vs. Butterbean with Dan Severn as the special guest enforcer, and Ninja Mack vs. Mascara Dorada. Wrestling fans worldwide can catch all the action live on both Highspots.TV and TrillerTV+.

Beyond the convention floor, WrestleCon will also host official watch parties for Friday Night Smackdown and both nights of WrestleMania 41, with more information accessible through the provided link. Adding to the fan experience, there will be a “Hardy Party” on Friday, April 18th, immediately following Smackdown. This event will feature a live concert by Jeff Hardy and a taping of Matt Hardy’s popular podcast. The extensive guest list for WrestleCon boasts a who’s who of wrestling legends and current stars, including names like Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Kevin Nash, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, The Hardy Boyz, and many more, ensuring a memorable experience for attendees.