WrestleCon 2025 Venue Officially Announced

WrestleCon has announced the venue for their 2025 WrestleMania week event. The convention took to Twitter on Monday to announce that WrestleCon Las Vegas 2025 will take place at the Westgate Las Vegas Hotel and Casino from April 18th through the 20th, 2025.

The company announced:

“Location Reveal! Join us in Las Vegas at the Westgate Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. A special discounted rooms is now available. Adjacent to the Convention Center, free parking, and a monorail stop on the front steps of the property to get you around everywhere in Vegas.”

The link for the convention’s official hotel is here.