WrestleCon Adds Good Brothers To WrestleMania Week Convention
March 28, 2021
We have a new set of guests for this year’s WrestleCon in none other than the Good Brothers. WrestleCon has announced that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in attendance for the event, joining the previously-announced Rick and Scott Steiner, Christian Cage, NZO and Cass, Al Snow, Layla El, Victoria, Matt Taven, Dean Malenko, Magnum TA, Lio Rush, Lex Luger, Brooke Hogan, Ted DiBiase, Jerry Lawler, Ron Simmons, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Hacksaw Duggan, Ricky Steamboat, Haku, Deonna Purrazzo, Scott Hall, Gail Kim, Jay White Brooke Adams, and Sgt. Slaughter.
Tickets for the event went on sale earlier this month. It takes place from April 8th through the 11th in Tampa. You can find more, including their safety protocols, here.
