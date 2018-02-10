WrestleCon Adds Kenny Omega to Lineup

– Kenny Omega is the latest name to join WrestleCon’s hefty 2018 lineup. The convention announced on Friday that the NJPW star will appear for photo and autograph opportunities with fans.

Omega joins a roster that includes Shawn Michaels, Sting, Ric Flair, Trish Stratus, Lita, Tommy Dreamer, Lisa Marie Varon, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Ric Flair, JJ Dillon, Bill Apter, Simon Grimm, CW Anderson, Short Sleeve Sampson, DDP, Bret Hart, Sid Vicious, Mick Foley, Ted DiBiase, Brutus Beefcake, The Steiner Brothers, Demolition, Road Warrior Animal, Melina, Jackie Moore, Tony Atlas, Steve Mongo McMichael, Kevin Nash, Gene Okerlund, Al Snow, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Fred Ottman, The One Man Gang, Koko B Ware, Terry Taylor, Bobby Fulton, Danny Davis, Nikolai Volkoff, Layla El, Tenille Dashwood (Emma), Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly), Candice Erlich, D-Lo Brown, Madison Rayne, Ken Anderson, Angelina Love, Eric Bischoff, Madusa, Rodney Mack, Allie, Sienna, Saraya Knight, Laurel Van Ness, Amaiya Jade, Jazz, SoCal Val, Rockin’ Robin, Rosemary, Kamilla Kaine, Stevie Ray, Gangrel, Sabu, Barbi Hayden, MASADA, Ivellese Velez, Drago, Mil Muertes, Hernandez, Savio Vega, Miguel Perez, Jesus Castillo, Jose Estrada, Marty Elias, Thunder Rosa, Mecha Wolf 450, Penta El Zero M, Juventud Guerrera, Fenix, Jerry Lawler, Winter, Rosa Mendes, Christy Hemme, Gail Kim, Ken Shamrock, Ken Shamrock, Charles “Godfather” Wright, Larry Hennig, Bob Orton, Jr., Bob Orton, Jr., Bob Holly, John Cena, Sr, Teddy Long, Marty “Boogeyman” Wright, Ron Simmons, Rebel, James Ellsworth, Shane Douglas, Kevin Sullivan, Lanny Poffo, Joey Ryan, King Mo, Honkytonk Man, Francine, Tammy Sytch, Daffney, Swoggle, Brooke Adams, Billy Gunn and more.

Tickets are now on sale here for the convention, which runs from April 5th through the 8th in New Orleans.