WrestleCon Announces First Talent For Battle in the Big Apple: United States vs. The World

– WrestleCon has announced their first stars set to appear at Battle in the Big Apple: United States vs. The World. The show takes place the Friday before WrestleMania. PWInsider reports that Angelico, Marko Stunt, MJF, David Starr, and Robbie Eagles are set for the show, which will feature US talent taking on international wrestlers.

The show takes place on April 5th, 2019 from the convention as part of WrestleCon weekend. Also set for the con are the 2019 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes & Piledrivers 3, Revolution Pro and the Joey Ryan Penis Party.