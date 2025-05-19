Wrestlecon Announces Return For WWE Summerslam Weekend In Newark, NJ

The popular wrestling fan convention, Wrestlecon, will be back for WWE Summerslam weekend this August. The event is set to take place at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott in Newark, New Jersey.

Wrestlecon will run on two days. It will be open on Friday, August 1, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and on Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

An updated list of wrestling stars scheduled to appear has been shared. This list includes names like The Godfather, Matt Cardona, Sting, Will Ospreay, Matt & Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz), Abdullah the Butcher, Rikishi, and Kazuchika Okada.

Several WWE ID Talents, identified as Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake, Sean Legacy, and Ricky Smokes, will also be at the event for meet and greets. Fans looking for more information on tickets and other guests can visit the official website at www.Wrestlecon.com.