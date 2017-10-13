WrestleCon Changing Up Their Schedule For 2018

– WrestleCon has set some changes for their 2018 convention, which include a gap so that fans can attend NXT TakeOver if they wish. PWInsider reports that the company has moved the WrestleCon Supershow to Thursday so as not to conflict with NXT, which takes place on the Saturday before the PPV.

The convention aspect of the event will be expanded to three days this year, taking place on Friday through Sunday. This will include the usual autograph signings, meet and greets, photo ops and the rest. The con aspect will run from 9 AM to 3 PM. CZW will not be holding their anual Best of The Best Jr. Heavyweights Tournament this year, and will instead hold a different sort of event.

The current schedule is below:

* Thursday, April 5th:

6:00 PM: Wildkat Entertainment

9:30 PM: WrestleCon Supershow

Friday, April 6th:

12:00 PM: The Crash (Mexico)

4:00 PM: Revolution Pro (UK)

9:00 PM: Impact Wrestling

Saturday, April 7th:

11:00 AM: – Pro Wrestling Revolver “Pancakes and Piledrivers”

4:00 PM: Combat Zone Wrestling

One Hour After NXT ends: House of Hardcore

Sunday, April 7th:

Mania Moments Breakfast.

You can find out more about the con here