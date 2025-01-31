wrestling / News

WrestleCon Reveals Floor Map, Talent Pricing For Royal Rumble Weekend Event

January 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon Indianapolis Image Credit: WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced all the details for this weekend’s convention in Indianapolis including the floor map and talent pricing. The convention announced the news on Twitter and their website; you can see the map and signing schedules in the below tweets and get more information here.

Set for the convention are the following guests:

* Kurt Angle
* Sting
* The Hardys
* Bill Alfonso
* Brock Anderson
* Arn Anderson
* Ken Anderson
* Brutus Beefcake
* Colt Cabana
* Matt Cardona
* Danhausen
* Tenille Dashwood
* Ted DiBiase Sr
* Zicky Dice
* Tommy Dreamer
* The Dudleys
* Hacksaw Duggan
* AJ Francis
* Billy Gunn
* Indi Hartwell
* Paul Walter Hauser
* The Headbangers
* Joe Hendry
* The Honkytonk Man
* Maki Itoh
* The IInspiration
* Mickie James
* Marty Jannetty
* Maria Kanellis
* Lovely Miss Larkman
* Jerry Lawler
* John Layfield
* Lex Luger
* Jon Moxley
* ODB
* Jojo Offerman
* Bob Orton
* Renee Paquette
* Mike Rallis
* Freedom Ramsey
* Myron Reed
* Rhino
* Matt Riddle
* Rikishi
* Jake & Cheryl Roberts
* Sophia Rose
* Perry Saturn
* Ron Simmons
* Bilklie Starkz
* Ricky Steamboat
* SoCal Val
* Rob Van Dam
* Lisa Marie Varon

