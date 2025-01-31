wrestling / News
WrestleCon Reveals Floor Map, Talent Pricing For Royal Rumble Weekend Event
WrestleCon has announced all the details for this weekend’s convention in Indianapolis including the floor map and talent pricing. The convention announced the news on Twitter and their website; you can see the map and signing schedules in the below tweets and get more information here.
Set for the convention are the following guests:
* Kurt Angle
* Sting
* The Hardys
* Bill Alfonso
* Brock Anderson
* Arn Anderson
* Ken Anderson
* Brutus Beefcake
* Colt Cabana
* Matt Cardona
* Danhausen
* Tenille Dashwood
* Ted DiBiase Sr
* Zicky Dice
* Tommy Dreamer
* The Dudleys
* Hacksaw Duggan
* AJ Francis
* Billy Gunn
* Indi Hartwell
* Paul Walter Hauser
* The Headbangers
* Joe Hendry
* The Honkytonk Man
* Maki Itoh
* The IInspiration
* Mickie James
* Marty Jannetty
* Maria Kanellis
* Lovely Miss Larkman
* Jerry Lawler
* John Layfield
* Lex Luger
* Jon Moxley
* ODB
* Jojo Offerman
* Bob Orton
* Renee Paquette
* Mike Rallis
* Freedom Ramsey
* Myron Reed
* Rhino
* Matt Riddle
* Rikishi
* Jake & Cheryl Roberts
* Sophia Rose
* Perry Saturn
* Ron Simmons
* Bilklie Starkz
* Ricky Steamboat
* SoCal Val
* Rob Van Dam
* Lisa Marie Varon
Here is a general diagram of how the convention will be setup on this weekend in Indianapolis. Based on evidence gathered from pro photo and vendor presales, Saturday is going to be 2X to 3X as crowded as Friday. If you like shorter lines, I would suggest Friday! pic.twitter.com/poUt50JWgC
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 30, 2025
Pro photos are a great way to get the quality photos you want without waiting in any long lines. Check our Pose Photography's schedule of great options, including some first ever dual photo ops (Flair/Sting, Hardys/Dudleys, Flair/Steamboat). https://t.co/2RUFg2sUjA pic.twitter.com/hGw6A7OyOR
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 30, 2025
