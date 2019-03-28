Various News: Wrestlecon Having Issues Securing Tampa Location Next Year, Triple H Hosting Media Call Later Today, Sting Pulled From WrestleCon

– PWInsider reports that Wrestlecon is one of several independent promotions having trouble getting a venue in the Tampa area for Wrestlemania weekend next year. As we previously reported, WWE is attempting to lock down the area and keep other pro wrestling events out through their partnership with the city. Some companies, like Game Changer Wrestling (which hosts Joey Janela’s Spring Break) have already locked in plans. Others, like WWN, will have no trouble running shows due to their relationship with WWE.

– Speaking of Wrestlecon, Sting has been pulled from the convention after he was announced as signing for Wrestlemania AXXESS on Sunday. Fans who pre-paid for autographs and photo ops have been given refunds. WrestleCon is trying to get Sting to appear at another time next weekend but nothing has been arranged yet.

– Triple H will have a media call later today to promote NXT Takeover: New York.