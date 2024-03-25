Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Is Sold Out, Updated Lineup

Wrestlecon has announced that the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia is now sold out. The event happens on April 5. To celebrate the news, the promotion announced a match between two factions from the 1990s. Los Boriquas (Savio Vega, Jose Estrada Jr., Hurricane Castillo & Miguel Perez Jr) will take on The FBI (Tommy Rich, Little Guido, Tony Mamaluke & mystery partner). Here’s the updated lineup:

* Masato Tanaka vs. Josh Alexander

* Mike Bailey vs. Rob Van Dam

* Joey Janela vs. Nic Nemeth

* Mistico, Cavernario, Star Jr., Averno & Villano III Jr. vs. Dragon Kid, Ben K, Shun Skywalker, YAMATO & Kota Minoura

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Paul Walter Hauser vs. Sami Callihan

* Los Boriquas (Savio Vega, Jose Estrada Jr., Hurricane Castillo & Miguel Perez Jr) vs. The FBI (Tommy Rich, Little Guido, Tony Mamaluke & mystery partner)

* Matt Riddle and Titan also set to appear.