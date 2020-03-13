WrestleCon Owner Gives Update on Convention Status, Why Refunds Are Not Yet Being Issued

In a new video posted to Highspots, WrestleCon owner Michael Bochicchio discussed the status of the event in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic and what the current plan is. Of course, everything is up in the air right now with WrestleMania’s status not yet determined, and Bochicchio laid out where they’re currently at as you can see below.

Bochicchio said that they’re under the same dilemma as WWE and have contracts with venues, hotels and the like. As such, if they cancel they have to pay for the full amount and the hotels are the worst part, as they are responsible due to attrition for 1,000 room nights that they negotiated a rate for.

He said that as a much smaller company, if they have to pay out for all the rooms that would bankrupt WrestleCon and possibly Highspots as well. They’re hoping for Tampa to issue a decree that prohibits gatherings of a certain size, which would allow them to contractually get out of it without being liable. That’s why they have yet to cancel and issue refunds, because they need to be legally protected.

Bochicchio said he doesn’t think anyone expects WrestleMania to happen on the scheduled date, and that if he had children, he wouldn’t consider travelling. He expects that the crisis will pass and people should follow the guidelines, but it’s complicated with so much at risk.

Bochicchio then discussed refunds and said it’s time consuming because each refund has to be done individually; it could take weeks and they are willing to do it. He says if the event is cancelled, refunds will be issued in full. He says that he will have to sell his house if that happens, but he’s willing to do it to honor his obligations. If the city forces the cancellation of the event, that might change the situation for him but he promises that in the case of a cancellation, refunds will issue. If WrestleMania is postponed — which he believes is the more likely scenario — they will find a date that coincides with that and people who cannot change the date he will work with to do a full refund. It’s simply the fact that everything is up in the air.

He also talks about how they’re already in the planning stage for Los Angeles and touches on some situations they will try and do with Highspots for deals in order to help facilitate refunds.

