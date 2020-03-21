wrestling / News
WrestleCon Says All Refunds Have Been Issued, Offering 50 Percent Off DVD Sale
As we reported last week that Wrestlecon was forced to cancel this year’s event due to the Coronavirus pandemic, as WWE had moved Wrestlemania to Orlando at the Performance Center. In a series of updates on Twitter, Wrestlecon revealed that all 4,000 refunds have been issued to customers. They said that they are running a 50% off DVD sale in the hope that they can recoup some of the lost profits.
They wrote: “All refunds (that were successful) have been issued. It was around 4000 transactions between two people. Props to Jeff! For the ~200 expired, prepaid, & intl cards that didn’t refund successfully, we will be writing you with alternate refund options (PayPal, check, store credit). These refunds have decimated our bank account, on top of requiring a substantial loan to do it, and as of now not a single dollar has been returned to us from rented venues (they need time). If you have the means to support us, we are still running a 50% off sale on DVDs and downloads as well as 36% off almost all other items over at https://Highspots.com”
All refunds (that were successful) have been issued. It was around 4000 transactions between two people. Props to Jeff! For the ~200 expired, prepaid, & intl cards that didnt refund successfully, we will be writing you with alternate refund options (payPal, check, store credit)
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 21, 2020
These refunds have decimated our bank account, on top of requiring a substsntial loan to do it, and as of now not a single dollar has been returned to us from rented venues (they need time).
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 21, 2020
If you have the means to support us, we are still running a 50% off sale on DVDs and downloads as well as 36% off almost all other items over at https://t.co/N2R9YgoP1a
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 21, 2020
If not us, please consider supporting one of the 1000 independent wrestlers that will be without any work for the forseeable future.
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 21, 2020