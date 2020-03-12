wrestling / News

WrestleCon Says Its Fate This Year Hangs on Wrestlemania

March 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon 2020

WrestleCon has given a status update on this year’s convention, and it essentially depends on what happens with WrestleMania. With the novel coronavirus wreaking havoc with public events currently, there have been a lot of questions about what the convention will do, especially as questions linger about WrestleMania’s status.

As a result, WrestleCon posted to Twitter to answer as as succintly and to the point as possible what their situation is. As you can see below, WrestleMania’s cancellation will result in their cancellation, while a postponement means they may postpone as well. If there is a cancellation, refunds will be issued:

