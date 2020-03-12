WrestleCon Says Its Fate This Year Hangs on Wrestlemania

WrestleCon has given a status update on this year’s convention, and it essentially depends on what happens with WrestleMania. With the novel coronavirus wreaking havoc with public events currently, there have been a lot of questions about what the convention will do, especially as questions linger about WrestleMania’s status.

As a result, WrestleCon posted to Twitter to answer as as succintly and to the point as possible what their situation is. As you can see below, WrestleMania’s cancellation will result in their cancellation, while a postponement means they may postpone as well. If there is a cancellation, refunds will be issued:

We don’t know if WC is running as planned, will be postponed, or will be cancelled No WM = No WC WM postponed = WC may run or may still cancel If we cancel = We Refund your $ IF we postpone = We address your needs for $. Right now = waiting on above = not doing refunds pic.twitter.com/64dBmKc8wl — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 12, 2020