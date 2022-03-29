WrestleCon SuperShow Loses Jonathan Gresham, Gains Josh Alexander For Six-Man Tag Match

WrestleCon takes place this weekend, and its SuperShow event has lost a competitor in Jonathan Gresham while gaining one in Josh Alexander. WrestleCon announced on Tuesday that due to scheduling, Gresham is out of the trios match pitting Laredo Kid, Michael Oku & Rey Horus against Ace Austin and Black Taurus. In Gresham’s place will be Alexander, as you can see below.

The WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow takes place on March 31st and has the following card set:

* Athena vs. Mia Yim

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick

* The Briscoes vs. Homicide & Low Ki

* Mike Bailey vs. Bandido

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Laredo Kid, Michael Oku & Rey Horus vs. Ace Austin, Black Taurus & Josh Alexander

* Ten Man Tag Team Match: Team Onita vs. Team PCO