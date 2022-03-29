wrestling / News
WrestleCon SuperShow Loses Jonathan Gresham, Gains Josh Alexander For Six-Man Tag Match
WrestleCon takes place this weekend, and its SuperShow event has lost a competitor in Jonathan Gresham while gaining one in Josh Alexander. WrestleCon announced on Tuesday that due to scheduling, Gresham is out of the trios match pitting Laredo Kid, Michael Oku & Rey Horus against Ace Austin and Black Taurus. In Gresham’s place will be Alexander, as you can see below.
The WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow takes place on March 31st and has the following card set:
* Athena vs. Mia Yim
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick
* The Briscoes vs. Homicide & Low Ki
* Mike Bailey vs. Bandido
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Laredo Kid, Michael Oku & Rey Horus vs. Ace Austin, Black Taurus & Josh Alexander
* Ten Man Tag Team Match: Team Onita vs. Team PCO
Small change to our lineup on the six man, welcome @Walking_Weapon to the fray. Will this match win the $5k best bout? If you can't join us in Dallas, order on @FiteTV and watch it live. pic.twitter.com/Mkt4zaJg5U
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Memories Of Scott Hall Outside The Ring, How Hall’s WCW Nitro Debut Changed Wrestling
- MJF and Tony Khan Reportedly Had ‘Heated’ Discussion Over Recent Interview
- Bret Hart Reflects On Steve Austin Match At WWE WrestleMania 13, Talks Austin Wrestling At WrestleMania 38
- MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars