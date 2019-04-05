WrestleCon Supershow Reportedly Underwent 25 Changes Including Shane Helms Begging WWE To Let Him Work Show

– It was a hectic night at the WrestleCon Supershow on Thursday. PWInsider reports that the show underwent 25 over the course of the day.

* Eddie Kingston vs. Masato Tanaka was not originally scheduled to open the show but had to as it was the only match where the competitors were ready to go.

* The original plan last night was to open with Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Arez & Flamita. Instead, due to travel issues and since Pentagon and Fenix needed to go on to MLW and then Impact Wrestling, the decision was made to not wait for Arez to arrive. Fenix took on Pentagon in a one-on-one bout while Arez and Flamita worked a triple threat with Robbie Eagles.

* Black Taurus was held up at immigration for hours and was cut from the show.

* Ultimo Dragon, who was scheduled to be a surprise, was also cut due to a travel issue. He arrived at the building as the match he was slated to work, the mixed eight-person tag, was getting started. Dragon offered to go right to the ring but the match had already been worked out.

* Tajiri was added to the show as a surprise after the Dragon Gate talents had their visas declined.

* Wrestlecon looked into adding a STARDOM six-woman tag but STARDOM talents had other commitments last night and could not appear.

* As noted on the show, the start was delayed because an ambulance, which is required by the New York State Athletic Commission, was late in arriving due to NYC traffic.

* Also noted on the show, Shane Helms “begged” WWE to let him appear last night so he had the chance to tag with Jushin Liger.

* The show was sold out but once they arrived in the venue, they realized the seating arrangements needed to be re-designed in order to improve sightlines.