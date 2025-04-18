wrestling / News
WrestleCon SuperShow Results 4.17.25: Zack Sabre Jr In Action, More
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
The WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow took place on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on Triller TV+, per Fightful:
* Arez, Canis Lupus, El Bendito, Latigo & Toxin def. Aero Panther, El Vengador, Fight Panther, Gravity & Spider Fly
* Mascara Dorada def. Ninja Mack
* Danhausen def. 1 Called Manders, Cheeseburger, Mike D Vecchio, Super Crazy, TJP, and Vaughn Vertigo
* Matt Riddle def. Matt Mako
* Mickie James def. Maki Itoh
* Butterbean fought Minoru Suzuki to a double countout
* Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Flip Gordon, Hechicero & Michael Oku
