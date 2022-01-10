Wrestlecon Will Host NJPW Strong Taping On April 1

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that there will be a NJPW Strong taping at Wrestlecon in Dallas on April 1. The announcement reads:

After NJPW STRONG’s Autumn Attack saw action come to DFW Texas this past September, STRONG heads back to Dallas on April 1 2022!

WrestleCon will this year see a special STRONG taping at 5PM on April 1, and meet and greets are also planned!

More information is coming soon!