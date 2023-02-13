Wrestlecon 2023 Adds More Appearances & Live Events During WrestleMania Weekend

Wrestlecon has continued to announce updated information for their live matches and talent appearances during the WrestleMania39 weekend this year. You can find an updated list of events and roster of talents that will be present below (all event times listed Pacific):

Thursday 3/30:

*Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow at 4 PM: Speedball Mike Bailey, Black Taurus, Will Ospreay, Shigehiro Irie & Hijo del Vikingo

*New Japan Pro Wrestling vs. Impact Wrestling at 8 PM: Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey, KUSHIDA vs. Josh Alexander, Moose vs. Jeff Cobb, X Division Champion Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, KENTA, Rocky Romero, Minoru Suzuki, Clark Connors, Kevin Knight, Fred Rosser, Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts & more.

Friday 3/31:

*Tokyo Joshi Pro at 12 PM: Yuka Sakazaki, Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima, Miu Watanabe, Rika Tatsumi, Maki Itoh, Mizuki, Hyper Misao, Yuki Aino, Yuki Kamifuku, Hikari Noa, Raku, Nao Kakuta, Suzume, Arisu Endo & more.

*Prestige Wrestling at 4 PM: The Time Splitters vs. Ultimo Dragon vs. Team Filthy, Masha Slamovich vs. Aja Kong, Taya Valkyrie vs. Miyu Yamashita, Kevin Blackwood vs. Shigehiro Irie & more.

*The After Party Variety Show at 8 PM

Officially announced talent appearances for photo ops and signings so far for Wrestlecon 2023 will be at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles over the Wrestlemania 39 weekend:

*WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart

*WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

*AEW’s The Young Bucks

*WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

*Matt Hardy

*WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

*WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash

*WWE Hall of Famer Lita

*WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Duggan

*Sabu

*WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

*The Tonga Kid

*Henry and Phineas Godwin

*Bill Alfonso

*D’Lo Brown

*AEW’s Ortiz

*Former ROH Champion Christopher Daniels

*AEW’s Evil Uno

*Konnan

*Barbie Blank aka Kelly Kelly

*Ariane Andrew aka Cameron

*Miranda Alize

*Jasmin St. Claire

*Val Venis

*AEW’s Penta

*Renee Michelle

*AEW’s Brandon Cutler