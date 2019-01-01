wrestling / News
Various News: WrestleKingdom 13 Has Outsold WrestleKingdom 12, 4 Things You Need to Know Before Smackdown, Brody King Battles Skylar Cage
– NJPW posted the following, announcing that ticket sales for WrestleKingdom 13 have surpassed the number sold (34,995) for WrestleKingdom 12…
おかげさまをもちまして、現時点にて今年の東京ドーム大会のチケット販売数は、昨年の『WRESTLE KINGDOM 12 in 東京ドーム』のご入場者数（34,995人）をすでに上回っております。
チケットをすでにお求めいただいているすべての皆様に深く感謝いたします。https://t.co/Yb0xmr8WCP #njpw #njwk13 pic.twitter.com/x3ehj1uM42
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 1, 2019
– At last night’s Bar Wrestling New Year’s Eve show, an impromptu match occurred between Brody King and Skylar “Mini Machine” Cage, infant daughter of Melissa Santos and Brian Cage.
Opening Contest at our New Years Eve show tonight sees an injured @Brodyxking challenge and be defeated in a upset by @ThisIsMelSantos & @MrGMSI_BCage’s baby the Mini Machine, Skylar! pic.twitter.com/WQQg8KxBZV
— Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) January 1, 2019
