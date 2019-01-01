Quantcast

 

Various News: WrestleKingdom 13 Has Outsold WrestleKingdom 12, 4 Things You Need to Know Before Smackdown, Brody King Battles Skylar Cage

January 1, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NJPW WrestleKingdom 13

– NJPW posted the following, announcing that ticket sales for WrestleKingdom 13 have surpassed the number sold (34,995) for WrestleKingdom 12…

– At last night’s Bar Wrestling New Year’s Eve show, an impromptu match occurred between Brody King and Skylar “Mini Machine” Cage, infant daughter of Melissa Santos and Brian Cage.

– Here are 4 things you need to know before tonight’s WWE Smackdown…

