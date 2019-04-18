WrestleMania 2 Chicago Announcer Chet Coppock Passes Away at 70

– Chicago sports broadcaster Chet Coppock has sadly passed away. Coppock was injured in a car accident last week and passed away on Wednesday (April 17) due to his injuries. He was 70 years old. Coppick was the ring announcer for the Chicago portion of WrestleMania 2 in 1986. WWE issued the following statement on his passing:

WWE is saddened to learn that iconic Chicago sports broadcaster Chet Coppock passed away Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a car accident last week. He was 70 years old.

The charismatic sports personality was known as “The Godfather of Sports Talk Radio,” frequently interviewing WWE Superstars on his programs. He memorably served as special guest ring announcer during the Chicago portion of WrestleMania 2.

WWE extends its condolences to Coppock’s family, friends and fans.

411mania would also like to extend our condolences for the family, friends and fans of Chet Coppock.