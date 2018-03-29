WrestleMania 34: Just Add Rusev

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. In anybody’s estimation he’s a future WWE Hall of Famer. He’s routinely hailed by his fellow wrestlers as one of the best of all time. He currently holds the United States Championship. He is faced with challenges from two serious threats to take his title on any night. Especially a night like WrestleMania, where moments can often involve history being made & championships changing hands.

Bobby Roode previously held the championship before Orton beat him at FastLane. He’s an accomplished wrestler that finally arrived under the WWE umbrella after twelve years with TNA/Impact Wrestling. He dominated as NXT Champion for two hundred & three days & arrived on SmackDown soon afterward promising to make the show Glorious. He gained the US Championship after winning a tournament & set a goal of being the best US Champion ever. Fifty-four days later that came to a halt thanks to Randy Orton. Roode is certainly due a rematch, and a victory over Randy Orton at WrestleMania would be the most glorious of his lengthy career.

Jinder Mahal spent more time than anybody else during 2017 as the WWE Champion. After years of irrelevance he broke out onto the scene & shocked the world by winning WWE’s top championship & holding it for one hundred & seventy days. How did he win the title? By defeating current US Champion Randy Orton. Jinder has Randy’s number. Add to that the fact that he bills himself from India & has spoken out against the United States, and he’s an obvious choice to challenge for the US Championship at WrestleMania.

This all sounds like pretty enthralling stuff, right? It’s pretty easy to make this WrestleMania triple threat sound important. The problem is when you watch SmackDown Live on a regular basis. Randy Orton is pretty boring to watch except when he RKOs somebody. Crowd interest in Bobby Roode peaks with his Glorious entrance. The high points of Jinder Mahal matches involve the Singh Brothers taking punishment, and one of them is currently injured. These three have been working together for a little bit now, and while the action hasn’t been bad by any stretch, nobody seems particularly excited about it. When the match was announced last week, everybody either figured it’d be on the Kickoff Show or serve as the bathroom break match during the main card.

WWE’s solution to these types of issues lately has been to add more people to the feud. The WWE Championship Match at FastLane would have had at least nine people if the build had lasted one more week. It’s an easy booking strategy to make fun of, but there is a logic to it. If you’ve got three guys wrestling each other & nobody really cares, maybe they’ll care if you add somebody else. Preferably somebody the fans actually care about.

Fortunately, somebody that the fans actually care about happened to be available. Which is pretty amazing…after all, it was Rusev Day.

I like writing about Rusev. Bret Hart would probably describe him as a real jam up guy. He’s been highly regarded in certain corners of the Internet for sometime now as a massively under-utilized wrestler.

WWE has never really seemed fully behind the Bulgarian Brute since Donald Trump told Vince McMahon to stop using Vladimir Putin to get heel heat. Once they couldn’t use Rusev in the prototypical Russian-sympathizing evil wrestler role, they lost interest. While we’re tossing rumors out there, there are also the fun ones about Lana derailing his career. I’m not sure which one I like more between Vince thinking that Rusev isn’t attractive enough to be married to her, or the one where Lana yelled at Rusev at an airport & he got heat for not yelling back. Both were pretty funny.

I choose to believe that the writers are jealous of Rusev because he’s a Nashville Predators fan. Eric Young runs into similar issues in NXT.

Some folks will tell you that Rusev himself is not over, but the “Rusev Day” chant is. These are the same people that tell you that Daniel Bryan isn’t over, but the “Yes” chant is. These claims are a pack of lies. The “Rusev Day” chant doesn’t get over unless it involves somebody that people care about. With all due respect to Aiden English, “Aiden Day” isn’t something that people would have gotten behind. Nor would people have gotten behind “Jinder Day” or “Corbin Day”. “Ziggler Day” may have had a shot, but “Rusev Day” is the perfect combination of wrestler with chant.

Rusev hasn’t exactly been booked well for most of his WWE career, but it’s booking that has managed to get him over with folks that read websites like 411mania. We see how Rusev isn’t utilized to his full potential. A lot of people in Rusev’s position would mail in their performance and be content with their big house & beautiful wife. Rusev is certainly happy about these things, but that doesn’t stop him from giving every performance his all. He does what he’s asked as well as it can possibly be done. We get behind him because of it.

When he gets a chance to do anything, we’re intrigued.

Rusev’s addition to the US Championship Match at WrestleMania doesn’t settle things. There could still be more additions. That happens a lot on SmackDown. The match could still appear on the Kickoff Show. Rusev may simply be there to take the fall, as Lord knows that Orton, Roode & Mahal need to keep their heat. Right now my guess is that Orton pins Mahal, but we’ve still got more than a week of backstage rumors to work through.

If nothing else, Rusev adds some interest to the proceedings. He adds a chant. He has good chemistry with Orton & Roode in the ring, and has experience with Mahal as a tag team partner. He’ll hold up his end in the work, and he’ll have the fans’ attention.

How can you make people care about something? Just add Rusev.