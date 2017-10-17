Wrestlemania 34 Tickets Go On Sale Next Month

WWE announced in a press release today that tickets for Wrestlemania 34 go on sale on November 17 at 11 AM ET. The event itself happens on April 8, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It will be streamed live on the WWE Network.

Prices vary from $35 to $1,000. There will be a several “Gold Circle” VIP packages for $2,000. That includes seating in the first nine rows at ringside, access to a Gold Circle VIP Stadium Entrance and a commemorative Wrestlemania 34 take-home folding chair. You can buy tickets at all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster.com or at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will likely include service charges and facility fees.

There will also be travel packages for the event, which include tickets to Wrestlemania week events. They go on sale on October 30 at 12 PM ET at www.wrestlemaniatravel.com. Other events during Wrestlemania week include WrestleMania Axxess (four-day fan festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center) and live events at the Smoothie King Center (2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Rawand SmackDown Live). WWE will also host community events including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. More information will be announced at a future date.