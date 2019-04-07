wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler on WrestleMania 35 Women’s Battle Royal Winner

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Slice Wrestling has reported another rumor on Twitter on the rumored finish for the women’s battle royal set for later today at WrestleMania 35. Per the latest rumor, Lacey Evans and Asuka are currently the top two Superstars under consideration to win the match tonight. As previously reported, Lacey Evans has already been rumored to win the match.

WrestleMania 35 is set for later tonight at MetLife Stadium. The event is being held in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. Be sure to tune into 411mania later for our live play-by-play coverage of the event.

