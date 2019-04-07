WrestleMania 35 Final Betting Odds for Tonight

– Bet Wrestling has released some final, updated betting odds for today’s WrestleMania 35 event, which you can see below. The event is now well underway with the live WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show.

* WWE RAW and SmackDown Live Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey(c) +425 vs Charlotte Flair(c) -600 vs Becky Lynch -425

* WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar(c) +125 vs Seth Rollins -160

* WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan(c) +210 vs Kofi Kingston -290

* WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bobby Lashley(c) +550 vs Finn Balor -1050

* WWE United States Championship

Samoa Joe(c) -350 vs Rey Mysterio +250

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection(c) -180 vs The IIconics +150 vs Nia Jax & Tamina +4000 vs The Divas of Doom +6500

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos -180(c) vs The Bar +600 vs Ricochet & Aleister Black +290 vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev +1000

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

The Revival(c) +145 vs Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins -185

* Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy(c) -190 vs Tony Nese +150

* No Holds Barred

Triple H -230 vs Batista +300

* Farewell Match

Kurt Angle -230 vs Baron Corbin +170

* Falls Count Anywhere

Shane McMahon +205 vs The Miz -285

* Roman Reigns -400 vs Drew McIntyre +280

* AJ Styles -175 vs Randy Orton +125

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman -110

Kevin Owens +700

Curt Hawkins +1000

Andrade +1000

Mustafa Ali +1050

Lars Sullivan +1500

Rob Gronkowski +1500

Rey Mysterio +3500

Velveteen Dream +3500

No Way Jose +3500

Sami Zayn +3500

* Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal

Lacey Evans -155

Asuka +320

Carmella +365

Mandy Rose +750

Sonya Deville +2000

Nikki Bella +2500

Ruby Riott +3000

Naomi +3000

Nikki Cross +3000

Zelina Vegas +3000

Lana +3500