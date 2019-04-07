wrestling / News
WrestleMania 35 Final Betting Odds for Tonight
– Bet Wrestling has released some final, updated betting odds for today’s WrestleMania 35 event, which you can see below. The event is now well underway with the live WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show.
* WWE RAW and SmackDown Live Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey(c) +425 vs Charlotte Flair(c) -600 vs Becky Lynch -425
* WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar(c) +125 vs Seth Rollins -160
* WWE Championship
Daniel Bryan(c) +210 vs Kofi Kingston -290
* WWE Intercontinental Championship
Bobby Lashley(c) +550 vs Finn Balor -1050
* WWE United States Championship
Samoa Joe(c) -350 vs Rey Mysterio +250
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection(c) -180 vs The IIconics +150 vs Nia Jax & Tamina +4000 vs The Divas of Doom +6500
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Usos -180(c) vs The Bar +600 vs Ricochet & Aleister Black +290 vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev +1000
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
The Revival(c) +145 vs Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins -185
* Cruiserweight Championship
Buddy Murphy(c) -190 vs Tony Nese +150
* No Holds Barred
Triple H -230 vs Batista +300
* Farewell Match
Kurt Angle -230 vs Baron Corbin +170
* Falls Count Anywhere
Shane McMahon +205 vs The Miz -285
* Roman Reigns -400 vs Drew McIntyre +280
* AJ Styles -175 vs Randy Orton +125
* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman -110
Kevin Owens +700
Curt Hawkins +1000
Andrade +1000
Mustafa Ali +1050
Lars Sullivan +1500
Rob Gronkowski +1500
Rey Mysterio +3500
Velveteen Dream +3500
No Way Jose +3500
Sami Zayn +3500
* Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal
Lacey Evans -155
Asuka +320
Carmella +365
Mandy Rose +750
Sonya Deville +2000
Nikki Bella +2500
Ruby Riott +3000
Naomi +3000
Nikki Cross +3000
Zelina Vegas +3000
Lana +3500
